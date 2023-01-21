BFFs Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan Attend Supermodel Kendall Jenner's Party In Dubai

Kendall Jenner launched her Tequila brand at the grand launch of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Bollywood best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were also among the attendees. They enjoyed themselves well at the party, as evident from pictures and videos which surfaced online. Not only this, Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor also uploaded clips on her Instagram stories.

A fan page account for Kendall posted the pictures and videos on social media. One can see Shanaya engaged in discussion in the last slide of the now-viral post, only a few steps in front of Kendall Jenner. While the supermodel stole the show at the party in a satin green outfit, Shanaya looked stunning in red. "Our host, Kendall," read the text on the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall Brasil (@kendallsjbr)

Shanaya's father Sanjay Kapoor also shared the post on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, "I see you, Shanaya Kapoor." Maheep Kapoor posted a video on her Stories and captioned it, "I spot my girl. Cutie." On Friday, Shanaya Kapoor shared an Instagram Story in which he could be seen wearing identical shoes.

During Paris Fashion Week last year, Victoria Beckham debuted a piece for her Spring Summer 23 collection that Kendall Jenner wore in the party. The model accessorised her beautiful green dress with black leather gloves and leather knee-high boots.