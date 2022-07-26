'Beyond Priceless': Kriti Sanon Talks About 'Mimi' As Movie Turns One

Kriti Sanon impressed everyone with her spectacular performance in 'Mimi'. The actress proved her versatility as an actor with Mimi and the audience is still pouring a lot of love to the film. As Mimi turns one, Kriti has shared her experience of working on the film and also shared a glimpse of some behind the scene from the set.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "Mimi Turns 1 !! And the love is still pouring in.. A film that gave me so so much as an actor! The memories and experience of this journey are beyond Priceless!"

Kriti further added, "Mimi made me feel Alive and how! Missing everyone attached to the film today.. Laxman Utekar sir, Dinoo, Pankaj Tripatji sir, Sai Tamhankat, Supriya Mam, Manoj sir, my Jacob, .....and the entire crew.. You guys have my heart!"

Fans are all praise for Kriti's performance in the film. One person commented, "You as Mimi did truly stand out! A role that looked so tough, you aced it with so much grace, purely your most effortless beautiful performance till date favourite". Another person wrote, "Happy 1 year Mimi". Recently, Alia Bhatt also praised Kriti Sanon's performance in Mimi on the chat show Koffee With Karan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Bachchan Paandey, along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She will work with Tiger Shroff once again in the action film Ganpat. The duo were seen together in Heropanti. She will be seen in the Ramayan adaptation 'Adipurush', along with Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Om Raut, the movie will release on Jan 12, 2023.

Kriti will collaborate with Kartik Aaryan once again in Shezaada and Kartik also revealed his look from the film. The duo were seen together in Lukka Chuppi. She is also working on the horror-comedy film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.