New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk| The first song of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khali Peeli- 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi' was released yesterday and has made its debut entry in the season of online dislikes.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's dance number 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi' from their upcoming movie 'Khaali Peeli' has triggered a massive outrage among netizens, who found its lyrics to be racist.

Twitteratis are disappointed after listening to the song's lyrics which goes like this: "Tujhe dekh ke Goriya.. Beyonce Sharma Jayegi," that translates it to After looking at you fair woman, Beyoncé will feel shy."

The dislikes on Beyoncé Sharma Jayegi video on YouTube are growing by the minute. At the time of writing, the track has received 2.1 lakh dislikes and merely 39k likes.

One of the users wrote, "Beyoncé sharma jayegi’ was not only problematic and racist. IT DID NOT EVEN RHYME! THAT IS THE LEAST THEY COULD DO! Dhinchak Pooja songs rhymed better than #BeyonceSharmaJayegi."

While another Twitter user wrote, "#BeyonceSharmaJaayegi Hindi songs lyrics hit a new low! Extremely disappointed & disgusted!"

#BeyonceSharmaJayegi who the hell wrote the lyrics

Such a disgusting song pic.twitter.com/bxQTb1rzgi — Punit lakra (@Punitlakra2000) September 8, 2020

Last month, the trailer of Sadak 2 became the second-most disliked video on YouTube as it outraged the netizens who lashed out at director and Bollywood industry for "promoting" nepotism. The movie was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Riy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in it.

Khaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan. The film is all set for its digital release on the recently launched pay-per-view service, Zee Plex, on October 2.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma