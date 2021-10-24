New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo does not leave any stone unturned when it comes to entertaining their fans on social media. Recently, Deepika Padukone shared a video in which Ranveer Singh's comment is winning hearts over the internet.



On Saturday, Deepika posted a video on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen flaunting her fit physique as she shoots for a sports brand. In the video, Deepika can be seen saying, "For me working out and fitness, more importantly, has always been just a part of my lifestyle".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The actress captioned the post as, “I am an actor by profession, but I approach my life like an athlete. It’s just second nature to me (sic)." Responding to her post, husband Ranveer Singh took to the comment section and wrote, “I am a hottie by profession, but I approach my life like a cutie. It’s just second nature to me! *fixed it* (sic)."



In reply, Deepika wrote, “Best Husband in the World…Hands Down (sic)." The duo’s not just only win fan’s heart with their on-screen performance but also makes sure to entertain their fans with their social media PDA.



On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next seen in 83, Pathan, The Intern and Fighter. Deepika will also appear in a lead role in Nag Ashwin’s next Project opposite Prabhas and the upcoming untitled project with Shakun Batra. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be seen in Sooryavanshi, 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, the remake of Anniyan and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.



Besides, the duo will be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming film 83, where they will play the role of real-life couple Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and is based on India's first World Cup win in 1983. Due to the pandemic, the movie has been delayed for the longest time however, it will now release in cinema halls on Christmas.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen