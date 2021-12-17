New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are every now and then hitting the headlines since they tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 9 in Rajasthan. The couple has kept their Instagram family on their toes by posting scintillating and funfilled pics of their pre-wedding ceremonies. The couple who recently returned to Mumbai, having a blissful time with his family.

Recently, Katrina took to her Instagram handle and dropped a pic of her first dish as Mrs Kaushal, halwa for her darling husband and his family. On the image, she wrote, "Maine banaya" pointing towards a bowl of halwa and captioned it as, "Chaunka Chadana".

Here have a look:

Well, Vicky was not far behind and even he took to his Insta story and showered love on his darling's wife first dish. Sharing the pic, he wrote, "Best Halwa Ever!!" with kiss emoticons.

Here have a look:

Katrina and Vicky had a hush-hush wedding in Rajasthan and for the past few days, they have been sharing pics from their dreamy wedding. Seeing the pics, one can say that they both are deeply and madly in love with each other. Also, they had a gala time with their family and close friends.

Recently, Katrina changed her social media profile pic to the one from her pre-wedding photoshoot image. After their dreamy royal wedding, the couple directly jetted off for their honeymoon from Jaipur. The couple kept the destination under wraps but reports were doing rounds that they went to the island nation, Maldives.

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the couple is dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

