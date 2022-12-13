'Besharam Rang': Vaibhavi Merchant Says Deepika Padukone 'Owns The Song'; Calls Experience 'Really Special'

The makers of Pathaan unveiled the movie's first song on Monday, which has created a buzz on social media. Now, ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who is all over the moon with the terrific response 'Besharam Rang' is getting, shared what went on behind the scenes.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Vaibhavi Merchant said, "Strangely, I’ve never been able to choreograph something for Deepika until Besharam Rang." "So, this is my first song with Deepika and I knew I had to do something really special for this one," she further added.

The choreographer asserted, "It was very endearing for me to see her approach me and say ‘finally we get to work with each other'. I said, ‘Deepika I truly want to make this very special for you because this is our first and I don’t want to shoot a better song than this for you in the future."

Talking about the costumes that Deepika wore in the song 'Besharam Rang', Merchant said she was impressed that the actress was comfortable in her own skin. She said, "I wanted to go all out to present her in a way that she has never been presented before. I must give it to Shaleena Nathani for the costumes."

"Deepika has a great rapport with her and I was pleasantly surprised to see her being so comfortable in her own skin. She owns the song and she is looking gorgeous in every frame," said Vaibhavi.

Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 23, 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.