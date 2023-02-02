'Besharam Rang' Singer Shilpa Rao Reveals Why The Song Performed Phenomenally

Before its release, the movie Pathaan garnered attention due to the song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Despite criticism from some who took issue with Deepika's saffron swimsuit in the song, which was shot on a Spanish beach, the film has been a box office success since its January 25 release, with the two popular songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan receiving praise. In a recent interview, the singer of Besharam Rang, Shilpa Rao, discussed the reasons for the song's success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Rao (@shilparao)

Since the release of the Besharam Rang music video on December 12, last year there have been numerous reinterpretations of the song on social media, which have received praise. In an interview, Shilpa Rao stated that the "chemistry" between Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the song was "fabulous" and contributed to its popularity. She added that Deepika was "celebrating herself" – embracing both ‘the good, the bad and flawless' -- which made Shilpa feel "empowered" to sing it.

"In this one, she's (Deepika is) celebrating herself. It's great to see their (Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika's) chemistry on screen. They look fabulous in the music video... Siddharth Anand (Pathaan's director) told me this is the song where she is celebrating herself [in all her glory] – good, bad and flawless. And that’s why, I felt very empowered to sing that song," Shilpa told News18.

Talking about the song, she further added, "I still believe that a song has to be great as it is. So, it is very important for it to have a good melody and lyrics that people can connect with. When it reaches that stage, only then will people pick it up and make it popular, so the promotion, reach, and reels will come after that... I think the only reason this song has done so well is because people have actually got the meaning of the song, which is to express yourself without apologies and to love yourself the way you are. People got that and so, they are expressing themselves and that’s why it’s getting popular."

Recently, the choreographer of the song Besharam Rang, Vaibhavi Merchant, addressed the criticism surrounding the music video. She defended Deepika Padukone's swimsuit in the video, pointing out that it is common to wear fewer clothes on the beach. She added that the theme of the song is sensuality, which is why Shah Rukh Khan was shirtless in the video.

