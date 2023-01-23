'Besharam Rang', 'Jumma Chumma' Play At KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Sangeet Ceremony| Watch

Actor Athiya Shetty is ready to get hitched to her long-time fiance, cricketer KL Rahul. Now ahead of their wedding on Monday, a video from their sangeet ceremony has surfaced online. Captured through the adornments, the video showed people dancing to the song Besharam Rang at the pre-wedding ceremony.

The video also showed a hazy Rahul grooving along with the other guests. Athiya appeared momentarily, wearing a white ensemble. Other clips showed them dancing to songs such as Humma Humma, Jumma Chumma, Jhanjariya, Dekha Jo Tujhe Yaar, Aaj Ki Party among others.

Athiya and KL Rahul had been in a romantic relationship for a long time. Even though they always remained tight-lipped about their affair, the duo would often post adorable pictures with one another on social media. They finally made their relationship official with a birthday post on Instagram.

Later, during the premiere of her brother Ahaan Shetty's first movie, Tadap, they made their first public appearance together. Rahul and Athiya were also accompanied by Athiya's family, who share a close rapport with him, on the red carpet.

According to reports, their nuptials will be a discreet three-day celebration held at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala estate, with only their relatives and closest industry friends in attendance. The event commenced with a ladies' night.

An insider previously divulged to Hindustan Times, "It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It's most likely that you may not see many industry peeps."

Suniel Shetty, who continuously refuted stories about Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding, recently spoke with the media about the same and guaranteed them that the bride and groom would pose for photos after the wedding on Monday. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Suniel said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko. Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you (I'll bring the kids tomorrow. Thank you for showing so much love)."

In 2015, Athiya made her acting debut in Bollywood with the romantic action movie Hero. After that she has only featured in two movies- Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019).