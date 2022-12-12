'Besharam Rang': Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's Exotic Number Leaves Netizens Gushing

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' from their upcoming film 'Pathaan' is finally out. The 3 minutes and 13 seconds long song features Deepika Padukone in an all-new avatar as she matches steps with the DDLJ actor.

The song stars Padukone doing some exotic moves as she is seen twerking, twirling, and joining SRK for a salsa routine setting ablaze the Spanish coast. The actress rocks several sultry bikinis, while Shah Rukh also showcases his chiseled abs in the song.

Meanwhile, netizens are inpressed with the duo's chemistry in Besharam Rang, as evident from the reactions on social media. A Twitter user wrote, "#DeepikaPadukone looking like an absolute dream The man at 57 being that ripped is insane! Song and choreography is kind of mid! #ShahRukhKhan mostly playing spectator was kind of a bummer!," while another one tweeted, "The chemistry The music The looks The location This is Pathaan for you guys #BesharamRang."

#DeepikaPadukone looking like an absolute dream 😍

The man at 57 being that ripped is insane!

Song and choreography is kind of mid!#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 mostly playing spectator was kind of a bummer!#BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/mqjyDEDDW0 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 12, 2022

The chemestry 🔥



The music 🔥



The looks 🔥



The location 🔥



This is Pathaan for you guys #BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/tOa76oABx3 — Jatin (@iamvengeanc_e) December 12, 2022

A netizen also tweeted, "Is it *TOTALLY* a Deepika Padukone song? Or just bcoz Shahrukh is here for 2-3 seconds now it has become *TOTALLY* Shahrukh song? What is it man? *TOTALLY*?"

Is it *TOTALLY* a Deepika Padukone song? Or just bcoz Shahrukh is here for 2-3 seconds now it has become *TOTALLY* Shahrukh song? What is it man? *TOTALLY*? — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) December 12, 2022

Check out the other reactions below: