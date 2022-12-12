  • News
'Besharam Rang': Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's Exotic Number Leaves Netizens Gushing

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' is finally out and it is has created a buzz on social media since its release.

By SWATI SINGH
Mon, 12 Dec 2022 02:03 PM IST
Minute Read
Image: Twitter/@jammypants4

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' from their upcoming film 'Pathaan' is finally out. The 3 minutes and 13 seconds long song features Deepika Padukone in an all-new avatar as she matches steps with the DDLJ actor.

The song stars Padukone doing some exotic moves as she is seen twerking, twirling, and joining SRK for a salsa routine setting ablaze the Spanish coast. The actress rocks several sultry bikinis, while Shah Rukh also showcases his chiseled abs in the song.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Meanwhile, netizens are inpressed with the duo's chemistry in Besharam Rang, as evident from the reactions on social media. A Twitter user wrote, "#DeepikaPadukone looking like an absolute dream The man at 57 being that ripped is insane! Song and choreography is kind of mid! #ShahRukhKhan mostly playing spectator was kind of a bummer!," while another one tweeted, "The chemistry The music The looks The location This is Pathaan for you guys #BesharamRang."

A netizen also tweeted, "Is it *TOTALLY* a Deepika Padukone song? Or just bcoz Shahrukh is here for 2-3 seconds now it has become *TOTALLY* Shahrukh song? What is it man? *TOTALLY*?"

Check out the other reactions below:
