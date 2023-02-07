'Berlin' Teaser Out: Pedro Alonso Is Back To Woo The Audience With Spin-Off Series Of Money Heist; Watch

Touted as one of the biggest shows on Netflix, Money Heist all set for its spin-off series. Not the professor, but this time, fan-favourite character Berlin aka Andrés de Fonollosa will be headlining the spin-off series, as eident from the short teaser shared by Netflix on Instagram. The show will be titled Berlin and will hit the OTT giant in December.

Berlin (Pedro Alonso) is reintroduced in the announcement teaser as he prepares for an adventure. The video has a polished appearance and feel, and the background music is engaging. The post read:” BELLA CHILLAO because BERLIN is coming back this December!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Money Heist's prequel is titled Berlin. It reveals what transpired in the life of the main character before he teamed up with the Professor to commit the huge heist. Eight episodes make up the first season. Esther Martinez Lobato and Alex Pina are the authors.

The popular Netflix series Money Heist hit the right chords of the audience and was ranked at Top 10 soon after its premiere. Announcing the prequel of the series seemed like the makers have a lot more on their plate to show to the world.

The 2017 hit series featured a mastermind dubbed Professor and his gang attempt to pull off a major robbery. Five seasons of the successful series saw it ingrained in culture.