New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a shocking piece of news, another Bengali model was found dead at her residence in Kolkata's Patuli area today (May 27). This is the second such incident in three days as back on May 25, Bidisha De Majumder, a popular bridal model was also found dead at her apartment in Kolkata's Dumdum area. The deceased actress has been identified as Manjusha Neogi and was a friend of Bidisha De Majumdar.

When the police took Manjusha's body to the hospital, doctors declared her brought dead. The family of the model claimed that Manjusha was suffering from depression since her friend Bidisha's death.

Neogi's body was sent to a hospital for a forensic examination to know the exact cause of death, a police officer said.

"My daughter was severely depressed following her friend Bidisha's death and was constantly talking about her since then," Neogi's mother was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Manjusha was married and came back to her father's house a while back. As per Manjusha's mother, Manjusha and Bidisha were friends for a long time and they worked together. Further, Manjusha's mother also revealed that she had a good life with her husband and Manjusha's husband used to ask her to quit the industry due to her eating habits.

Manjusha's mother said that since her daughter was in the modeling industry, she used to eat very less in order to maintain her figure and weight. The model's mother also claimed that she always told Manjusha to eat well so that she can avoid any kind of health issues.

Popular television actor Pallabi Dey was also found dead at her rented apartment in Kolkata's Garfa area around a fortnight ago.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen