Member of the Lok Sabha, Nusrat Jahan is married to a Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain. She is now expecting her first child soon. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, who has been in news for the past few months for her personal life, is expecting the birth of her first baby. The actress has been admitted to the hospital for the delivery.

According to reports, Nusrat was due to deliver during the last week of August and the first week of September.

As per a source close to the actress, quoted by India Today, "She is scheduled to get deliver to the hospital either today or tomorrow."

Earlier, the speculation of pregnancy was making rounds for three months when she had shared an encrypted Instagram post saying -- "You will blossom in our own way."

Even without uttering a single word, Nusrat sure managed to raise the heat of the ongoing speculation. Though she was silent on the issue, speculations were high that the 31-year-old actress turned politician was expecting a baby. However, the photograph on social media later ended the speculation.

Meanwhile, talking about her tiffs with her husband, not long ago she was in headlines for her troubled personal life with Nikhil Jain who is a Kolkata-based businessman. The duo got married in 2019 in a star-studded affair in Turkey, however they parted ways as things were not working out between the two.

The couple decided to separate in June 2021 and Nusrat finally spoke about it saying, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself." She even said, "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship."

(With IANS inputs)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal