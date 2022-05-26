New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In another spine-chilling incident, Bengali model-turned-actress Bidhisha De Majumdar was found hanging at her flat in Kolkata's Nagerbazar area. Bidisha's body was recovered from her apartment on Wednesday, May 25th night. Police Investigation is underway in the case and her body has been sent to RG Kar hospital for postmortem.

The 21-year-old actor was living with her parents in a rented flat in the Nagerbazar area for the last 4 months. Reportedly, a suicide note has been found in the flat of the actress and further probe is on.

Also, as per other reports, Bidisha had a boyfriend named Anubhab Bera and she was unhappy in the relationship and that reportedly led her into depression. According to initial investigation, Police is suspecting that it is a case of suicide but they are also waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm anything.

Bidisha De Majumdar is a known face in the modelling industry and made her acting debut in Anirbed Chattopadhyay directed a short film titled Bhaar- The Clown in 2021. Popular actor Debraj Mukherjee was seen in the lead role in the film.

Earlier, a popular Bengali actor Pallavi Dey was also found dead at her flat in the Garfa area of Kolkata on May 15 and the police investigation into her mysterious death case is still on.

Posted By: Ashita Singh