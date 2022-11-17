Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma On Ventilator After Suffering Multiple Cardiac Arrests

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma is currently under ventilator support, as the actress recently suffered multiple cardiac arrests. According to the facilities in Kolkata’s hospital where she is treated, the actress received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The health condition of the actress is told to be very delicate and is given the best treatment and care possible.

Aindrila Sharma also suffered from a brain stroke earlier on November 1, where she was quickly taken for a frontotemporoparietal decompressive craniotomy surgery, as the actress was experiencing intracranial hemorrhage.

The ‘Jibon Jyoti’ actress suffered from cancer and survived the deadly disease twice, after which she also battled brain strokes and cardiac arrest issues. Aindrila Sharma has also taken multiple rounds of chemotherapy before the all-clear sign was given by the doctors, however, over a short time, the actress’s health condition deteriorated again.

According to several reports, the Bengali star’s recent CT scan revealed several blood clots in her brain which remains to be serious as it has started the growth of infection. The clotting is mainly seen on the side of her head in the opposite direction from where the actress underwent her surgery. Currently, she is just being provided with the best care and medicines, with a wait to see how the actress will respond further.

Earlier actor Sabyasachi Chowdhary, Aindrila Sharma’s boyfriend urged everyone via his social media to pray for the health of the actress, where he quoted, “ I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila, Pray for a miracle, Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond humans.”

The news regarding the actress’s health condition spread across social media after which Andrila’s fans also came forward and showcased their support by posting goodwill messages of prayer for the actress. Many other celebrities and personalities from the Bengali film industry also sent their prayers including Jeetu Kamal, Pousali Banerjee, Parambarata Chatterjee, Sudipta Chakraborty, Anindya Chatterjee, Gourab Roy Chowdhary, and several others extended their support and love for the actress.

Andrila Sharma marked her debut with the OTT release ‘Jhumu’ in 2017, and also played a pivotal role in the ‘Bhaagad’ series. Following her success in the series, she further appeared in multiple hit projects and appeared in films including ‘Jibon Jyoti’ and ‘Jyon Kathi.’