Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma Passes Away At The Age Of 24

BENGALI Actress Aindrila Sharma passes away after suffering from multiple cardiac arrests earlier this week. She got admitted to the hospital on November 1 after suffering a brain stroke and suffered multiple cardiac arrests on November 14.

Her health deteriorated after suffering from multiple cardiac arrests. After getting admitted to the hospital on November 1, she had an intracranial haemorrhage and had to undergo left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery.

Anidrila was a cancer survivor. She made her acting debut with the tv show 'Jhumur' and starred in shows like Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi.