Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, passed away at the age of 85 in Kolkata on Sunday.

Kolkata | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who was suffering from multiple diseases, passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday at the Bellevue Nursing Home in West Bengal's Kolkata, reported news agency ANI.

"We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12-15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," the hospital said in a statement.

Chatterjee was one of the most celebrated actors in West Bengal. He, however, was suffering from multiple illnesses and had also tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus earlier, following which he was admitted to a hospital on October 6.

The 85-year-old was later put on a life support system and the doctors treating him had said that the veteran actor was not responding to the treatment, noting that he was "at the point of no return".

"We tried steroids, immunoglobulin, cardiology, anti-viral therapy, immunology everything," one of the doctors attending him had said on Saturday, adding that his oxygenation requirement had gone up and his kidney function had deteriorated.

Following his death, several actors and fans took to Twitter to express their grief and paid their condolence to the legendary Bengali actor. "End of an iconic era. Bengali film industry lost one of its greatest living legend today. May his soul rest in peace. RIP Soumitra Chatterjee," tweeted actress Payal Ghosh.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also paid his tribute to the legendary actor and said that the country will remember him through his phenomenal contribution. "My deepest condolences to family members and friends of Soumitra Chatterjee. One of Bengal's finest actors, synonymous to Satyajit Ray's masterpieces - we will remember 'Apu' through his phenomenal contribution to Indian Cinema. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Born in 1935, Soumitra, who is survived by wife, son and daughter, had made his acting debut in 1959 in 'Apur Sansar'. He, however, became famous for playing the role of detective character 'Feluda'. The 85-year-old's collaborations with filmmaker Satyajit Ray was quite famous among fans and the two made 14 films together.

In 2012, Soumitra was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He is also the first Indian film personality conferred with France's highest award for artists -- the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

He had done his graduation from the City College, Kolkata with honours in Bengali literature, post which he did an M.A. in Bengali from the University of Calcutta. The thespian learnt his acting skills under noted actor-director of Bengali theatre Ahindra Choudhury.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma