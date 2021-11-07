New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nowadays almost anything and everything finds its way to social media. It's not just a medium to express one's views and post pictures but also raise concerns and file complaints. Recently, Bengali actor did something similar by taking to his official social media handle and tweeting about not getting his food which he ordered online.

Yes, his tweet was in regards to app, Swiggy which allegedly failed to deliver the food meanwhile the app said that it was delivered. Unhappy with his experience the Prosenjit shared a tweet raising a complaint. In his tweet, he requested PM Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the issue.

The actor wrote, “What if the food doesn't get delivered but (the app) shows it has been delivered? Should people stay hungry? It is not about delivering new clothes, when one can wait. It is about food."

He further added, “I have no personal grudge against anyone. In fact, I have ordered food against through this very food delivery app. I'm sure there are people who have faced similar issues. I just want that this never happens to anyone of us."

As soon as he posted the tweet, he was brutally trolled by a section of social media users. A section of people online thought that it is a petty issue and big politicians have bigger issues in the country to deal with.

A user wrote, "Isn't there any relevant ombudsman service in India who deals with such IT sector? What do you think PM and CM have to do with it Face with rolling eyes? In the United Kingdom, we have authorities who deal with customer issues." Meanwhile, another one said, "Is that much so serious issue to tag PM & WB cm"

What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal