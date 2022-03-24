New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bengali film actor Abhishek Chatterjee passed away today (March 24). The actor was not keeping well for quite some time and lost the battle to life. However, the exact reason for his death is not known yet. As per media reports, the senior actor was shooting for a show on Wednesday (March 23) and suddenly started feeling uneasy and unwell.

Further reports also claimed that Abhishek threw up on the sets for few times, after which the crew of the show attended him. However, the actor was not ready to visit the hospital, instead, he went back home. Later, the family members of the actor called a doctor and medical aid was given to the actor. However, the actor took his last breath on March 24.

Abhishek Chatterjee stepped into the industry in 1986, when he made his debut with Bengali film Pathbhola, helmed by Tarun Majumdar. Abhishek was seen alongside veterans such as Sandhya Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Paul, and Utpal Dutt.

The news of his sudden demise has left the entire Tollywood industry in deep shock. Soon after the news of his demise surfaced on the internet, fans and other renowned names have paid their tributes to the actor.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief. She wrote, "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends."

Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 24, 2022

Deeply pained by the un-timely demise of talented & young actor of our Bengal film industry #AbhishekChatterjee. A strong personality both on screen & off it, he will be missed us and his countless admirers and followers.

My deepest condolences. May his soul Rest in Peace. https://t.co/jAKaWBjRRF — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) March 24, 2022

Shocking! Actor Abhishek Chatterjee has passed away!!!! — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) March 24, 2022

RIP Abhishek Chatterjee. Your work, your smile will be missed. GONE TOO SOON. #AbhishekChatterjee — Kathakali (@Kathakali_TOI) March 24, 2022

Sad to know about the untimely demise of the actor Abhishek Chatterjee #abhishekchaterjee . Rest In Peace and deepest condolences to his family. 🙏 — Souvik Dey (@SouvikDey05) March 24, 2022

Abhishek appeared in films including Ora Charjon, Tumi Koto Sundar, Surer Akashe, Toofan, Maryada, Amar Prem, Papi, Haraner Nat Jamai, Jeevan Pradip, Puroshottam Abirvab, Mayer Anchal, Arjun Aamar Naam, and Sabuj Saathi, among others.

