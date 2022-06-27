Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son Crashes Rs 3 Crore Lamborghini Into BMW In US

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck accidentally smashed a Lamborghini SUV into another sports car on Sunday. The incident happened when Ben and his girlfriend, singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and his son Samuel were out in the city.

According to the news portal New York Post, Mr Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were out at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles when Samuel Garner Affleck got into a fender bender. The 10-year-old jumped into the driver's seat of a Lamborghini Urus that rents for a whopping USD 1,475 per day. The incident took place after the expensive vehicle shifted into reverse and collided with a white BMW.

Reportedly, the front wheel of the BMW was struck by the Lamborghini's rear bumper on the passenger side. Because of the bumpers on each automobile, there were only minor dents and no serious injuries or even threat to anyone.

Meanwhile, The Post reported that after hitting the vehicle, Mr Affleck's son even got out of the car to see the damage that he had caused. The Hollywood actor also checked for damage and reportedly comforted his son following the incident.

Speaking to the outlet, an employee from the dealership, 777 Exotics, explained, “When Samuel got into the car, it jerked back and forth,” he said, adding, “We have a small lot and the cars are close.”

However, a TMZ report quoted a representative of Ben saying that there was no damage and the situation was resolved on the spot.

Meanwhile, Samuel is the youngest son of Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He has two older sisters – Violet Anne (16) and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (13). Ben and Jennifer were married from 2005-18. Ben recently rekindled his romance with actor-singer Jennifer Lopez.

On the professional front, it was recently revealed that Ben Affleck and his go-to writing partner Matt Damon are now directing the untitled film about Nike and Michael Jordan.