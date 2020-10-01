New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar never misses a chance to give an entertainment doze to his fans. The actor has recently shared a new poster of his film 'Bell Bottom'. For his new venture, Akshay Kumar has collaborated with Vashu Bhagnani for the first time. Akshay Kumar promises a roller coaster ride to the 80s through his new project. The 52-year-old actor shared the new poster on his Instagram timeline.

Along with the poster, Housefull actor wrote, "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster."

The Mission Mangal actor has earlier revealed that this film is will take you to the spy ride of the 80s and is based on the true events. He also shared the first-look with his fans on Twitter which was loved by the social media users. Also, there were speculations that the film is a remake of a Kannada film, breaking the rumours, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events."

On November 10, 2019, the makers have revealed that the film will slay the theaters on January 29, 2021, but it got postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the actor has announced the new date for his new release.

The film will be released on silver screens across the world on April 2, 2021. Akshay Kumar starrer is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani. Bell Bottom is said to set on the backdrop of the 80s which is written by Aseem Arrora and Parvez Shaikh.

