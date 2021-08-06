Bell Bottom Marjaawaan Song Out: The video opens with Akshay Kumar singing a song at a family event while Vaani looks at him lovingly.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Makers of Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, have unveiled the first song Marjaawaan of the spy thriller. Helmed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. In the soulful song, Akki will be seen romancing his onscreen wife, Vaani Kapoor.

The video opens with Akshay Kumar singing a song at a family event while Vaani looks at him lovingly. The song has been shot in picturesque locations showcasing their love journey. Marjaawaan is sung by Gurnazar Singh & Asees Kaur, penned & composed by Gurnazar and music is given by Gaurav Dev & Kartik Dev.

Sharing the song on YouTube, Saregama Music wrote, "Presenting "Marjaawaan" a lifelong promise of love from the movie "BellBottom" starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta."

Calling the song "my favourite", Superstar Akshay Kumar also shared the music video on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "My favourite song, #Marjaawaan from #Bellbottom out now! This tune has been stuck in my head ever since the shoot Watch the full video on the @saregama_official Music YouTube Channel. LINK IN BIO (sic).”

Talking about the film, it is a spy thriller, wherein Akshay is essaying the role of a research and analysis wing (RAW) agent named Bell Bottom. He is assigned a mission of solving a hostage situation where the lives of people are at risk in a hijacked Indian plane. The film is inspired by a real-life hijacking event that happened in the 1980s in India. In the film, Lara Dutta will be seen portraying the role of Indira Gandhi, while Huma will also be part of Akshay Kumar's squad.

The film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. It will hit the theatres in both 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv