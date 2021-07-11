Makers of Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, announced the theatrical release in July. However, it seems the film has been pushed further to August.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on everyone, including the entertainment world. Due to the lockdown-like restrictions, theatres have been shut down to keep the crowd at home and because of this makers are facing heavy losses. Several films eyeing theatrical releases have been postponed for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation to get better. Amid this, makers of Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, announced the theatrical release. However, now it seems the film has been once again pushed further to August.

Yes, you read that right! Bell Bottom was to be the first big film to release in cinemas since the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country. However, now a heavy buzz is doing rounds among the trade circles that the film might release in mid-August, not in theatres but on the OTT platform. This is after the restrictions rolled back in few states, shutting down malls and theatres.

As per a report in Times of India, Raj Bansal, a leading distributor and multiplex owner from Rajasthan said, "Looking at the current situation I don’t think cinemas will fully open by July 27, so there is every chance ‘Bell Bottom’ may release on August 13."

To confirm the news, the leading daily contacted producer Vashu Bhagnani, however, a source close to the unit clarified, "There is no decision taken on ‘Bell Bottom’ yet as theatres are yet to open in the country."

Earlier, Vashu Bhagnani, who is producing Akshay Kumar's spy thriller, announced the release date of the film to be July 27. However, with the theatres shut down in few states, the release seems impossible. It was the first Hindi movie to complete its shooting schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Bell Bottom is helmed by Ranjit Tiwari and apart from Akshay Kumar it also stars Vani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv