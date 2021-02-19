Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi starrer was sechedule to release in April, however, now the makers have pushed the release date to May. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2021 is high on the release of most anticipated films that were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This year we are going to witness four big releases of Akshay Kumar including, Bell Bottom. Recently, the makers of the film revised the release date pushing it a month later than the original date.

The film that was scheduled to release on April 2, 2021, will now release on May 28, 2021. Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Mark your calendar #Bellbottom arrives in cinemas near you on 28th May, 2021!" Also, putting rest to the rumours, he said that the film will release in cinemas.

The shooting of the film came to a standstill, due to the nationwide lockdown after the outbreak of COVID-19. However, as soon the Unlock phase began, Akshay immediately flew to Scotland to complete the shooting of the film.

Back then, when the shooting of the film started, Akshay Kumar gave a glimpse of the movie location. He posted a video and captioned it as, “Lights, Camera, Mask On and ActionClapper board Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck”

Talking about the film, Bell Bottom is based on true events, the film will be set in the 1980s about the unforgettable heroes of the era. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film will also star Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, among others. The film is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh.

Besides this, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the other two movies namely, Sooryavanshi helmed by Rohit Shetty and Prithviraj helmed by Chandraprakash.

