Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle to share the BTS video featuring Vaani Kapoor and their fall from hammock. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Bell Bottom is on the verge of its release and that's the reason the actor keeps teasing his fans with the trailer, songs and BTS videos related to the same. Recently, Khiladi Kumar shared a post which featured the making of the song 'Marjaawan' from the film.

The BTS video featured how they rehearsed for the song and the shooting location etc. But what caught our attention was Vaani Kapoor and Akshay's fall from the hammock. Yes, the duo were romancing on a hammock for a scene and suddenly after getting disbalanced, the two crashed on the ground.

Sharing the video on social media, Akshay wrote, "Marjaawaan BTS... Watch behind the scenes of #Marjaawaan... Catch #Bellbottom on the big screen also in 3D, on 19th Aug."

Take a look at the Instagram BTS video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on August 19. The film is set in the backdrop of 80s where Akshay will be seen playing a RAW agent. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor will be seen in his wife's role.

The trailer of the film recently got released and has been garnering praises from all over especially Lara Dutta's character of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film was initially set to release in April, but due to the ongoing pandemic, it got pushed for August 19. Bell Bottom will be available in both 2D and 3D formats.

So guys, how excited are you for the film? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal