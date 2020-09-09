New Delhi|Jagran Entertainment Desk| The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom have unveiled the first look of the film on superstar's 53rd birthday. The Khiladi Kumar is donning a retro look and we are all loving it.The picture is in monochrome tone and he is posing in front of a plane. Akshay, wearing sunglasses and sporting a moustache, looks charming as ever in the picture. The actor is currently shooting for the film in Scotland. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in lead roles.

Actor Vaani shared the first look of Bell Bottom on her Instagram page. Akshay Kumar is dressed sharply and is carrying aviators. He is standing at the runway in front of a plane, the picture is in monochrome tone but is colouring everyone's heart with this 80s look.

Taking to Instagram, Vaani wrote "Throwback to the 80s!! Introducing the suave retro look of @akshaykumar from #Bellbottom!"

Check out the first look of Bell Bottom:

Bell Bottom is all set to release on April 2, 2021. The spy thriller is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari. The first poster of the film was released by Akshay in November 2019. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

Meanwhile, Akshay turned 53 today and Ajay Devgn was the first one to wish him amongst the film fraternity. Taking to his Instagram Ajay wrote, "Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come @akshaykumar."

