New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: With over 14 dozen vaccines in development worldwide, and a little over dozen human trials that are currently undergoing, the race to find the cure of COVID-19 via the vaccine mode. However, even before the first vaccine gets an approval for public use, the Television giant HBO has reportedly roped in Adam Mckay of ‘Vice’, and Succession fame for developing a limited TV series based on global hunt for coronavirus vaccine.

According to entertainment portal ‘Variety’, the limited story will tell the story of global COVID-19 vaccine race, following the firms and individuals involved, associated science, and the challenges playing out around politics, international affairs, access, and safety in the countries with distinct socio-economic strata.

The limited series will reportedly be based on the book proposal currently under development “The First Shot” by Brendan Borrell.

The series based on COVID-19 vaccine race will be developed by Hyperobject Industries, McKay's production company. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, McKay was producing another HBO series about the late human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, based on a yet-to-be-released book by a ‘Miami Herald’ investigative journalist Julie K. Brown.

McKay is also working with Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho on an HBO series inspired by the South Korean filmmaker's "Parasite," a path breaking portrayal of the economic inequality that made history at this year's Academy Awards, where it became the first non-English-language film in the history of cinema to win the best picture award.

With ambitious targets and fast-tracked approvals to bypass the conventional modes of time-consuming processes, COVID vaccine development has picked up massive momentum all over the world. According to the Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker of New York Times, 135 vaccines are undergoing the preclinical stage, with Phase-I, II, and III vaccine trials counting to 15, 11, and 4 vaccine candidates respectively.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta