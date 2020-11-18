Taapsee was also asked about that there are rumors of her doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan to which she gave this savage resonse, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu who has never shied away to speak about the misogyny and sexism in the industry is back again with her candid self. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Thappad actor told that she was once replaced from the role as the hero's wife didn't want her to be a part of the film. She also revealed that she was once told to change her dialogues because the hero thought her dialogues are overpowering his role.

Taapsee in the interview said that "I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough. I’ve been replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero’s previous film didn’t work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget. There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene. These are the things that have happened in front of me, I don’t know what’s happened behind my back."

The Naam Shabana actor was asked how she managed to deal with it, to which she said, "I decided that from now on, I will only take up films that will make me genuinely happy to go to work. People advised me against it because there might be a point of no return. Whenever a girl has tried to do women-driven films there’s a tag that’s attached to her and male stars are then hesitant to take her as their leading lady. It might be a little harder, longer journey but it’s going to be one that I’m going to enjoy each day. It has worked out till now."

Taapsee was also asked about that there are rumors of her doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan to which she said that the day she will sign a film with King Khan, she will be on her 'roof shouting and screaming'.

On the work front, Taapsee has several films in the pipeline including Rashmi rocket, Haseen Dilruba, Looop Lapeta, and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma