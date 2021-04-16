Hina Khan was looking gorgeous in every outfit that she carried in this song. From beige colour lehenga to bodycon dress, she was looking absolutely stunning in every attire. WATCH

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hina Khan starrer song, Bedard is finally out. In just a few hours of its release, the song had garnered 102,949 views, at the time of writing this article. The latest song is all about love, betrayal and heartbreak. In the video, Hina Khan is creating magic with her stellar acting performance. The song is crooned by Stebin Ben and the lyrics of the song are written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

In the song, Hina Khan is seen outside the court in wedding attire and she is seen disturbed as her fiance doesn't show up for marriage and leaves her at the altar. After this, Hina is seen marrying a stranger who turns out to be a Bollywood producer who makes her a superstar. Well, after this, her ex tries to get back to her but she does not cheat on her husband even though she did not have any feelings for him. At the end of the song, three of them had heartbreak.

Watch the video:

As soon as the song was out, fans started flooding the comment section with praises for Hina's acting and Stebin Ben's voice. One of the users wrote, "Hina again just nailed it with her phenomenal acting. Her acting is soo realistic..she is soo talented."

Another user commented, "Stebin Ben's voice is so good and he acted so well."

Yet another wrote, "Hina's expressions, acting and beauty will make this song super hit."

Apart from this, another thing that went unnoticed in this song was Hina Khan's outfits. Hina was looking gorgeous in every outfit that she carried in this song. From beige colour lehenga to bodycon dress, she was looking absolutely stunning in every attire.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's directorial, Hacked and a series Damaged 2.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma