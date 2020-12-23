The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor is seen wearing a pink and blue coloured bikini in the picture while she chose to keep her curly locks loose.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known to be an avid user social media user. From sharing pics to sharing her thoughts, the Queen actress never fails to use the social media platforms and grab the headlines.

Now, the 33-year-old actress today took to her Twitter handle and treated her fans with a sultry throwback picture from her trip to Mexico that captures her from the back as she enjoys the picturesque view of the beach. In the picture, she is seen seated facing the sea while the camera captures her from her back at Mexico's Tulum.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor is seen wearing a pink and blue coloured bikini in the picture while she chose to keep her curly locks loose. Kangana, while sharing the image wrote that Mexico is the most exciting as well as an unpredictable place she has visited in her life.

"Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here's a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico," she wrote in the caption

Check out her post here:

Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8b0M7ymMiX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

Recently, Kangana Ranaut shared an image with her mother and shared her plans for the new year 2021. Sharing the tweet with her mother from the time when she had visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings, Kangana revealed that in 2021, she wanted to visit Kedarnath to pray for her family in 2021.

Kangana wrote, "A few years ago I visited Kashivishwanath ji with my mother, I have seen seven Jyotirlingas. Now, I want to visit Kedarnath in 2021 and see eight Jyotirlingas next year. I also want to go to Jagannath, and you?".

कुछ साल पहले मैंने माताजी के साथ काशीविश्वनाथ जी के दर्शन किए, मैंने सात ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन किए हैं, में चाहती हूँ कि २०२१ में केदारनाथ जाकर मेरे आठ ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन हो जाएँ, अगले साल मैं पूरी जगन्नाथ भी जाना चाहती हूँ, और आप? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TvMUJfu0OZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 22, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently finished the shooting of her upcoming film Thalaivi where she will be playing former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, the Gangster actress will also start shooting for her next film Dhakaad followed by Tejas where she will be seen playing the role of an Indian IAF officer.

Posted By: Talib Khan