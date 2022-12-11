Beast Of Bangalore OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Kannada Crime Docu-Series

Beast Of Bangalore is the latest addition to Netflix's crime documentary series 'Indian Predator'. The documentary is all set to release on Netflix. It revolves around a serial killer in Banglore who used to kill women at night.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "A dangerous predator on the streets of Bangalore - lurking in the shadows leaving women feeling unsafe. He changed the whole landscape of this city."

Beast Of Bangalore: Indian Predator Ott Release Date

Beast of Bangalore will release on Netflix on December 16, 2022.

The audience is happy that the series will release in the Kannada language. One person wrote, "For the very first time releasing a Kannada language episode on Netflix happy to see that the real story is being updated." Another commented, "Kannada story narrating style going next level — superb trailer — expecting more thrills in the movie."

In the Indian predator series, three documentaries have been released. This includes The Butcher Of Delhi, The Diary Of A Serial Killer and Murder In A Courtroom.

Apart from these, Netflix has announced documentaries and reality shows. This includes Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love, Social Currency and Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also focusing on regional cinema. On December 16, the Malayalam film, Ariyippu, will release on Netflix as well. Starring Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in the lead role, the movie revolves around a struggling couple in Delhi, who dream to migrate out of the country for a better life.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha, the movie also stars Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra, and Faizal Malik in pivotal roles. It is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Shebin Backer, Kunchacko Boban and Mahesh Narayanan.

The Hindi and English dubbed version of 'Kantara' is also streaming on Nettlix.