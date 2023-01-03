Bear Grylls Shares Details Of President Zelensky Show; 'Stay tuned for WAR ZONE'

On Tuesday, Bear Grylls gave an update regarding his upcoming programme with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky which as per him is 'coming soon'. Since February, Russia has been waging war against the Ukraine, and it has been eleven months since the battle began. In the upcoming episode, titled 'WAR ZONE: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelensky', the audience will 'see a side of the President never seen before'.

Sharing a post on his Instagram handle, Bear Grylls wrote, "Our programme with Ukraine’s President Zelensky is coming soon. Details from @banijaygroup @thenaturalstudios. Stay tuned for ‘WAR ZONE: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelensky’. Where we see a side of the President never seen before."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Grylls OBE (@beargrylls)

Along with this, he also shared a video which had a text written over it, "I like this moment: sharing a bit of chocolate with president zelensky & his personal bodyguard. The soldier had been so serious & focussed throughout our time together - yet at this moment he smiles so warmly.

small gestures can go so far. Underneath the exterior toughness that many have to live with. we are all human beings."

Netizens took to the comments section and expressed excitement for the upcoming episode. An Instagram user wrote, "Thank you for bringing your kindness and warmth to the front line in the fight for freedom and democracy!" another one commented, "Zelensky is the first president of Ukraine who loves his country, who fight for our freedom. He didn't run, he stayed. Zelensky does everything to receive more weapons for our victory. Ukraine will win," wrote another user.

Since February 2014, Russia (together with Russian rebels in Ukraine) and Ukraine have been engaged in a war known as the Russo-Ukrainian War. Russia invaded Crimea from Ukraine during the Revolution of Dignity and backed pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas war against Ukrainian government forces; fighting over the first eight years of the conflict also featured naval incidents, cyberwarfare, and heightened political tensions. When Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the fighting significantly intensified.

It was a few weeks ago when Grylls shared a series of pictures featuring himself and Zelensky. He captioned the post, "This week I had the privilege to travel to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and spend time with President Zelensky. It has been an experience for me like no other. As the country goes into winter, and with their infrastructure under attack, survival for millions of people is a very real daily struggle. Through this special programme the world will see a side of President Zelensky that has never been shown before. What I wanted to ask was how he was really coping… I got so much more. The programme is coming soon. Thank you @zelensky_official for your hospitality in such a difficult time. Stay Strong."