Be Ready To Watch Raju, Baburao, Ghanshyam's Hilarious Comedy Again With 'Hera Pheri 3'

The all-time best comedy film that has captivated his audience till last has to be Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri. The film which was released in 2000, soon made its sequel in 2006 with Phir Hera Pheri featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Now, once again, fans want to see Raju, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, Kachra Seth, and their other favourite characters on the big screen. Hence we bring you the good news! Producer of the film Firoz Nadiadwala has now confirmed that their favourite film is set to return on the screen.

While fans have been speculating that there will be a sequel to the movie. The producer has converted their speculation into reality. Yes, you read it right. During a recent interview, the producer of the movie revealed that fans will once again enjoy the comedy of Hera Pheri in its 3rd part with the original cast - Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suneil Shetty. He also confirmed that the team is working on the script, and once it is completed, an official announcement will be made soon.

“You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai, and Suniel ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism, etc,” Firoz told Bollywood Hungama.

“We have shortlisted somebody. We are in talks. We’ll make the announcement soon,” the producer added.

As soon as the interview went online, fans flooded Twitter with hilarious memes.

Check memes here:

#HeraPheri3



We are getting Hera Pheri 3? The iconic trio is coming back...OMGGGGG pic.twitter.com/6Dmn3ElUMS — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) June 23, 2022

After waiting for many years!



Meanwhile Hera Pheri loyal fans to the Producers of #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/HcqbqRemCy — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) June 23, 2022

#HeraPheri3

Really this masterpiece will be created?



Awaited to watch this trio! ✨



Hope it maintains the standard of HERAPHERI ! pic.twitter.com/3oxySpgEXU — Aparna Sharma (@Aparna_826) June 23, 2022

i eagerly waiting to see this 3 faces#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/g3CBuLocRR — 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙠𝙖𝙨𝙝 𝙂𝙤𝙪𝙧  (@PGour321) June 24, 2022

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri is one of the most loved films. The sequel of the film was directed by Neeraj Vora.