Saisha Hayes took to her official social media handle to share the news with fans. She shared a screenshot where her song was called one of the 'best modern Asian fusion beats'. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A lot of Indian artists are gaining popularity overseas and many are even being appreciated with awards and honours. Yes, be it musicians, actors or other artists they are enjoying a good amount of fan following globally for their work.

Recently, BBC Radio London aired the latest song One Way Ticket by Indian-origin young artist Saisha Hayes last day, which was highly appreciated. Saisha is a singer as well as a writer and creates her own songs.

The song One Way Ticket was selected in the Best Modern Asian Fusion Music category on BBC Radio 1 in the UK and aired on BBC Radio Sunday at 9 pm. Saisha also shared a post with fans on her official social media which is a screenshot that says, "SilverFinger Singh selects some of the best modern Asian fusion beats and breaks."

Captioning it she wrote, "I have no words how much this means to me. Catch my song tonight at 9 pm bbc radio Leeds"

Apart from this, the song was also included in the hit list of Rolling Stones India a few days back.

Talking about the song, One Way Ticket has been written by Saisha and the music is given by Rohit. This song is also available on all major music platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube.

Meanwhile, Saisha is currently studying at the prestigious King's College in London. He has inherited creativity as she is the granddaughter of the late Bhagwati Sharan Mishra, a noted Hindi litterateur.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal