Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode witnessed some shocking events, from Rakhi Sawant opening about her husband Ritesh's first marriage to Rashami Desai and Devoleena's verbal spat. However, tonight's episode is going to be all the more interesting as Salman Khan will be back as a host and will bash Karan Kundrra for spoiling Tejasswi Prakash's game.

As per the promo of the upcoming episode, Salman questions Karan about his insecurities, towards his relationship with Tejasswi. He says, "Karan why is there so much insecurtiy. Agar aisa raha to jab aap log bahar niklenge, to you’re going to make her life miserable."

He further schools them on their relationship, "If this is going to be the situation, it is not going to last even for a month after you come out.”

Here have a look:

In the recent episode, Farah Khan also pointed out Karan and Tejasswi's game plan. She indirectly told the former that their relationship is hampering Tejasswi's game plan and she is coming out weak.

During fans interaction as well, their relationship was called 'toxic' and some even pointed out that due to this relationship Tejasswi is not able to play her game. However, the actress denied it and said, “I don’t think so aisa hai.” She further added that she is as headstrong as she was at the starting of the game and is still playing for herself.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, viewers will see Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's star cast, that is, Ayushmann Khurana and Vaani Kapoor inside the house. The duo will be promoting their film on the Bigg Boss and will engage in banter with housemates. They will conduct a task that will help the housemates in knowing the co-contestants game plan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv