New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Sunday refuted all the sexual assault allegation levelled against him by actress Payal Ghosh and called them ‘baseless’.

In a series of tweet, the 48-year-old filmmaker called the allegations against him baseless and said that he has received several phone calls, asking him not to respond to the allegations.

"Wow, it took you so long to make an attempt to silence me. Never mind... in a bid to silence me, you have dragged another woman in this, despite being a woman. Please stick to the limits, Madame. All I want to say is all allegations are baseless," he tweeted.

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

बाक़ी मुझपे आरोप लगाते लगाते, मेरे कलाकारों और बच्चन परिवार को संग में घसीटना तो मतलब नहले पे चौका भी नहीं मार पाए।मैडम दो शादियाँ की हैं,अगर वो जुर्म है तो मंज़ूर है और बहुत प्रेम किया है , वो भी क़बूलता हूँ । चाहे मेरी पहली पत्नी हों, या दूसरी पत्नी हों या २/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

या कोई भी प्रेमिका या वो बहुत सारी अभिनेत्रियाँ जिनके साथ मैंने काम किया है , या वो पूरी लड़कियों और औरतों की टीम जो हमेशा मेरे साथ काम करती आयीं हैं , या वो सारी औरतें जिनसे मैं मिला बस , अकेले में या जनता के बीच -३/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

मैं इस तरह का व्यवहार ना तो कभी करता हूँ ना तो कभी किसी क़ीमत पे बर्दाश्त करता हूँ । बाक़ी जो भी होता है देखते हैं । आपके विडीओ में ही दिख जाता है कितना सच है कितना नहीं , बाक़ी आपको बस दुआ और प्यार ।आपकी अंग्रेज़ी का जवाब हिंदी में देने के लिए माफ़ी । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Payal Ghosh, who has worked in films like Prayanam and Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi has accused Kashyap of forcing himself on her. “He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened. If someone approaches you for work, it doesn't mean the person is prepared for anything,” she said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Payal Ghosh, who made her Bollywood debut in 2017 film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help her.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. Narendra Modi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!"

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap is an acclaimed filmmaker and has directed and produced films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Queen, Choked, Gulaal, Satya and Masaan.

Several names from the film industry have been implicated in India's #MeToo movement like Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Anu Malik and others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma