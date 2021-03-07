Putting end to the rumours regarding his attendance in BJP's rally in Kolkata today, Akshay Kumar said that he is busy in Mumbai. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Since yesterday rumours were doing rounds that Akshay Kumar might attend BJP's political rally in West Bengal. However, now the actor has cleared the air by rubbishing the rumours strongly. Calling the information 'baseless and false' the 53-year-old actor said that he is busy shooting in Mumbai.

“I am surprised at this level of rumours getting circulated about my presence in the political rally at Kolkata. I am currently busy shooting in Mumbai, and rumours regarding my attendance at a political rally in Kolkata today are baseless and false,” Akshay Kumar told Hindustan Times.

The rumours were rife as today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a massive rally in Brigade Prade Ground in Kolkata. Since the poll assembly dates were announced, this will be PM's first visit to West Bengal. The rumours were that along with senior BJP leaders some actors will also be joining him in the rally.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar, shared a picture on his Instagram handle from the Ram Setu script reading session on Saturday. In the pic, we can see Akshay sitting with co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and director Abhishek Sharma. He captioned the image as, "The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can’t wait to begin filming this one."

Nushrratt also reshared Akshay's post and wrote, "It's an honor to be a part of #RamSetu and work with such a talented team. Let's do this !!"

Here have a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Apart from this, Laxmii actor has few films in his pipeline, which are scheduled to release this year, namely Atrangi Re (August 6), Bell Bottom May 28), Sooryavanshi, and Prithviraj.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv