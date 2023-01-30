‘Barfi’ Actor Ileana D’Cruz Admitted To Hospital, Shares Health Update: ‘Absolutely Fine Now’

Bollywood diva Ileana D'Cruz recently was hospitalized as the actress shared an update regarding her health issues on her Instagram stories where she was rushed to a hospital where she was given IV fluids. However, the cause of her health was not revealed but the actor is absolutely fine now.

Ileana D'Cruz posted a collage of her selfies where she was wearing a gray T-shirt and was seen laying on a hospital bed with IV fluids injected into her veins. It is usually given to people dealing with curb dehydration and related health issues.

In the photo, she flashed a smile, whereas in one Instagram story she wrote, "What a difference a day makes. Also some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluids." She also added, "To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I'm absolutely fine now. Get some good medical care at the right time."

Ileana D'Cruz has been away from the big screen for a long period. She was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull.' However, active on Instagram, she is always seen posting her pictures and is often quoted as a 'beach lover.'

Earlier in 2017, Ileana D'Cruz opened up about battling suicide, where according to Bollywood Hungama said, "I came across an article, because many people messaged me that 'we didn't know this about you."

She further said, "It was I think meant in good intent, but it annoyed me because a lot of stuff was taken out of context. Yes I've had body issues, from the time I was probably 12, I was very self-conscious, that's one aspect."

She continued, "The other aspect about the suicidal bit, it is a very very sensitive topic, and there has been a time where I hit a really low point in my life, and it got to a situation where I was thinking about stuff, but it wasn't related to body issues."

She concluded, "Those are two separate issues, so I didn't like the fact that they clubbed them together like that 'oh you know because she had body issues.' I said, 'no,' not to say that if somebody else is going through something like that, you should downplay it."

Ileana D'Cruz made her Bollywood debut with 'Barfi' in 2012, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She was next seen in Shahid Kapoor's 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero', and later on in 'Main Tera hero' and 'Rustom.' However, she will soon be seen in 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda.