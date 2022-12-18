Barbie: Trailer, Release Date And More About Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-Starrer Upcoming Movie

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer film Barbie is one of the highly anticipated films of 2023. The first trailer of the forthcoming film released on December 16, 2022, thereby piquing fans' excitement to witness the satirical drama.

The teaser trailer begins with young girls playing with old dolls with Helen Mirren's voiceover revealing how dolls have existed for a long time. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. Until...," said the narrator.

PRIMEIRO TRAILER DE BARBIE ATENÇÃO PRO FILME Q VAI MUDAR A TRAJETÓRIA DE VIDAS pic.twitter.com/DK1V2KTFvf — . (@harleenrobbie) December 16, 2022

The trailer also gives a glimpse at Margot Robbie's Barbie who is seen wearing a striped swimsuit. The teaser also features a glimpse of the Barbie dreamhouses. Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Robbie had said, "You'll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of."

The most-awaited film of the year 2023 is slated to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie has been co-written by Noah Baumbach and Gerwig. The film is based on the eponymous fashion doll line by Mattel, thereby serving as the franchise's first live-action adaptation.