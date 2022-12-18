  • News
  • Entertainment

Barbie: Trailer, Release Date And More About Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-Starrer Upcoming Movie

The trailer of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie-starrer upcoming film, Barbie, released on Dec 16, 2022. Here's all you need to know about the film:

By Swati Singh
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 05:07 PM IST
Minute Read
Barbie: Trailer, Release Date And More About Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-Starrer Upcoming Movie

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer film Barbie is one of the highly anticipated films of 2023. The first trailer of the forthcoming film released on December 16, 2022, thereby piquing fans' excitement to witness the satirical drama.

The teaser trailer begins with young girls playing with old dolls with Helen Mirren's voiceover revealing how dolls have existed for a long time. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. Until...," said the narrator.

The trailer also gives a glimpse at Margot Robbie's Barbie who is seen wearing a striped swimsuit. The teaser also features a glimpse of the Barbie dreamhouses. Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Robbie had said, "You'll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of."

The most-awaited film of the year 2023 is slated to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie has been co-written by Noah Baumbach and Gerwig. The film is based on the eponymous fashion doll line by Mattel, thereby serving as the franchise's first live-action adaptation.

Also Read
Shehnaaz Gill Is Having Time Of Her Life As She Grooves To Song 'Ghani..
Shehnaaz Gill Is Having Time Of Her Life As She Grooves To Song 'Ghani..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.