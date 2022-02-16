New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bappi Lahiri's 80s and 90s soundtrack had made a lot of people groove on his beats. The legendary singer took his last breath on Tuesday night (February 15) at Mumbai's hospital. Bappi Lahiri was 69. The musician was the pioneer of disco music in Bollywood. The singer was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The cause of the singer's death was said to be OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

In April 2020, the singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach candy hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19. However, Bappi Da was soon discharged from the hospital as recovered from the disease.

"Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare hospital, told news agency PTI.

The legendary musician has given several hits such as Koi Yaha Naache Naache from Disco Dancer and Pyar Bina Chain Kaha from Saheb. Lahiri was not only famous for his music but also for his trademark gold chains and sunglasses. Bappi Lahiri popularised the use of synthesized disco music in the Indian music industry during the 80s.

The 'Disco King' gave music in more than 650 films in his career spanning 4 decades. Bappi Lahiri was born Alokesh Lahiri to Bengali parents started his career in 1974 when he composed his music for a Bengali Language movie named Daadu. Bappi Da's first Hindi film composition was for the movie Nanha Shikari 1973.

Check out some of the famous songs of Bappi Lahiri:

Tamma Tamma Loge - Thanedaar (1991)

Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re- Saaheb (1999)

Chalte Chalte - Chalte Chalte ( 1976)

I Am A Disco Dancer- Disco Dancer (1982)

Raat Baaqi- Namak Halaal (1982)

Dede Pyaar De- Sharaabi (1984)

Ooh La La- The D*rty Picture (2011)

Yaad Aa Raha hai hai Tera Pyar -Disco Dancer (1982)

Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja -Disco Dancer(1982)

Tune Maari Entriyaan - Gunday ( 2014)

The legendary musician will be cremated on Thursday (February 17) as his family is waiting for his son, Bappa to arrive from the US.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen