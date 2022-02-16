New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai's hospital on Tuesday night (February 15), reported news agency PTI. Bappi Lahiri was 69 years old and faced multiple health issues. The legendary musician died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told news agency PTI.

In April 2020, the iconic singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after he tested Covid-19 positive. However, Bappi Da was soon discharged from the hospital as he recovered from the disease.

Bappi Da was not only an iconic singer, composer, and record producer but, he was also a politician. Born on November 27, 1952, in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, the real name of the iconic singer was Alokesh Lahiri however, he was popularly known as Bappi Da. The legendary musician gave numerous superhit songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi.

Bappi Lahiri was 19 when he came to Mumbai and started his career in 1974 when he made his composition for the Bengali film 'Daadu' (1974). The first Hindi film for which he composed music was ''Nanha Shikari'' (1973), and his first Hindi composition was Tu Hi Mera Chanda sung by Mukesh. His career took a U-turn when he composed music for Tahir Husain's Hindi film, Zakhmee (1975), and also doubled as a playback singer. Bappi Lahiri also composed a duet with Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar named "Nothing Is Impossible", for the same film.

In Indian cinema, Bappi Lahiri was the one who synthesized disco music and sang some of his own compositions. Bappi Lahiri also delivered major box office hits in Bengali films like Amar Sangee, Asha O Bhalobasha, Aamar Tumi, Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Raktelekha, Priya, and many. He gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s with filmi soundtracks such as Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Sharaabi, Dance Dance, Commando, Saaheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab.

Bappi Da also stepped into politics and had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and contested the general elections that year from the Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. However, the musician could not make it and lost the elections.

Recently, the legendary singer remixed his one of the hit songs 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' for the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan under the title 'Arey Pyar Kar Le.' The movie featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar.

Bappi Lahiri made his last appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. The legendary musician was there to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen