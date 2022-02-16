New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night (February 15) at a Mumbai hospital, news agency PTI reported. India's Disco King died at the age of 69 due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). Bappi Da faced multiple health issues, informed Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital. The legendary musician gave multiple super hits songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi.

"Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare hospital, told PTI.

Bappi Lahiri, real name Alokesh Lahiri was a pioneer of disco in the Bollywood of the 1980s and 1990s. The iconic singer sang numerous of his own compositions, among them Koi Yaha Naache Naache from Disco Dancer and Pyar Bina Chain Kaha from Saheb. Lahiri was not only famous for his music but also for his trademark gold chains and sunglasses. 

Several celebrities have expressed grief over the death of the legendary singer. Taking to social media handle, celebrities paid tribute to Bappi Lahiri.

The last Bollywood song of the legendary musician was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3. He is survived by his son Bappa and daughter Rema. Recently, Bappi Lahiri also remixed his one of the hit songs 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' for the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan under the title 'Arey Pyar Kar Le.' He was last seen on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 for promoting the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

