New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night (February 15) at a Mumbai hospital, news agency PTI reported. India's Disco King died at the age of 69 due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). Bappi Da faced multiple health issues, informed Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital. The legendary musician gave multiple super hits songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi.

"Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare hospital, told PTI.

Bappi Lahiri, real name Alokesh Lahiri was a pioneer of disco in the Bollywood of the 1980s and 1990s. The iconic singer sang numerous of his own compositions, among them Koi Yaha Naache Naache from Disco Dancer and Pyar Bina Chain Kaha from Saheb. Lahiri was not only famous for his music but also for his trademark gold chains and sunglasses.

Several celebrities have expressed grief over the death of the legendary singer. Taking to social media handle, celebrities paid tribute to Bappi Lahiri.

Take a look:

Legendary Music Director #BappiLahiri passed away in Mumbai.



May his soul rest in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/5ah5kL6ol5 — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 16, 2022

Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji .

Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more .

Your music will always remain in our hearts .

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 16, 2022

Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear about the demise of legendary music composer - singer #BappiLahiri ji… Deepest condolences to his family… Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ko5BgmQJGu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2022

This is terrible news to wake upto.

A good part of melody gone forever.

Rest in Peace BappiDa.

You have left a void in our hearts. https://t.co/h6Cpw6Vb5B — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 16, 2022

Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar 💔

Rest In peace #BaapiLahiri ji 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/J2HojqHas2 — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) February 16, 2022

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

Shocked to hear of the sad demise of Veteran Music director Bappida, was fortunate to have him sing a track in my film #InduSarkar, an unsurmountable loss to his fans & the music industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qBdCikNxjx — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 16, 2022

The gates of heaven got shinier today… thank you for an era of such groovy joy Bappi Da 🙏🏼 #RIPBappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/uGKnHHMEn5 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) February 16, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

long live bappi lahiri. legends don't die. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) February 16, 2022

Grew up listening your music , Bappi da, you had your own style and always a smiling face . Your music shall play on forever .. OmShanti, Shanti, Shanti. 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Gl5XY3dPwh — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 16, 2022

The last Bollywood song of the legendary musician was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3. He is survived by his son Bappa and daughter Rema. Recently, Bappi Lahiri also remixed his one of the hit songs 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' for the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan under the title 'Arey Pyar Kar Le.' He was last seen on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 for promoting the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen