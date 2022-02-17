New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri aka Alokesh Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 on late Tuesday night (February 15) at Mumbai's hospital. The iconic singer gave multiple super-hits songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. Bappi Da will be laid to raid to rest today (February 17) as in a statement, his family announced that they were waiting for the arrival of his son, Bappa, who was flying from the US.

As per reports, the last rites of the musician will take place at 9 am followed by the cremation at 10 am in Mumbai. The mortal remains of Bappi Lahiri will be taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium in Santacruz from his home in order for friends and family to bid their final goodbye to the great musician. Further reports suggest that his son Bappa has arrived back in India with his family to perform the singer's last rites.

Bappi Lahiri faced multiple health issues. The veteran singer died due to OSA (obstructive sleep.

"Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday, and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare hospital, told PTI.

Since the news of Bappi Lahiri's passing away surfaced on the internet, several politicians, like President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and B-town celebs such as Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher to Rakesh Roshan have offered their condolences to the Lahiri family.

Bappi Lahiri was not only an iconic singer, composer, and record producer but, he was also a politician. The iconic musician made his last appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. The legendary musician was there to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen