New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bappi Lahiri is considered the creator of the 'Disco Songs' and known as Disco King of the entertainment world. Known for his unique style and dressing, Bappi Lahiri celebrates his birthday on November 27. The singer has given fane many hit songs.

From Tamma Tamma to Disco Dancer, you name the popular dancing song and it is Bappi Lahiri's. Some of his most famous compositions are De De Pyar De, Ooh La La, Jimmy Jimmy Aaja. The veteran singer-composer has given music in 600 plus films in his four-decade-long career and has sung for two generations of actors in the Industry.

Fondly called Bappi Da, he will turn a year older this year to celebrate his 69th birthday this year. He was born in a family with a musical background as Bengali singer Aparesh Lahiri was his dad and musician-singer Bansari Lahiri was his mom.

He composed his first music for a Bengali Language movie named Daadu in the year 1972 and his first Hindi film composition was for the movie Nanha Shikari in the year 1973. Bappi da is considered the pioneer of disco beats in India, the legendary singer has given several hits in that domain.

Celebrating his birthday, here we have brought to you some of his evergreen songs that will get you grooving:

Tamma Tamma Loge - Thanedaar (1991)

Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re- Saaheb (1999)

I Am A Disco Dancer- Disco Dancer (1982)

Raat Baaqi- Namak Halaal (1982)

Dede Pyaar De- Sharaabi (1984)

Ooh La La- The D*rty Picture (2011)

Yaad Aa Raha hai hai Tera Pyar -Disco Dancer (1982)

Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja -Disco Dancer(1982)

Hope this song list got you grooving. Here's wishing King of Disco a very Happy Birthday!

Posted By: Ashita Singh