New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amazon Prime recently dropped Saif Ali Khan-starrer political drama series Tandav on its platform. Since its release on January 15, the web series has been receiving some mixed reviews, with many hailing the performances and others terming it as propoganda. However, in just a day of its release, Ali Abbas Zaffar's directorial has lent into trouble. Some of the Twitteratis have started trending the hashtag #BanTandavNow and a section of Twitter users even temered Tandav as 'Anti Hindu series'.

A section of Twitter has raged over some of the scenes from the series and said that those scenes are making fun of Hindu gods. In the first episode of Tandav, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, who is essaying the role of Shiva, is doing theatre and he is seen playing the role of Lord Shiva in the millennial world that did not go well with the social media users. Some of the users said that the makers are allegedly trying to mock Hindu gods through this series.

For the unversed, actor Zeeshan Ayub took an active part in last year's CAA protest and has also extended his support to the farmers protesting in Delhi. Netizens have also called out the makers and said that the makers are justifying what happened in the JNU.

Here are some of the reactions of a section of Twitter that are demanding to boycott the series.

One of the users wrote, "This is so sick! How do they dare to do such denigration of Bhagwan Shiva! Hindus must stand united against this n make sure that this tandav webseries directed by @aliabbaszafar becomes just an unsuccessful flop!"

Another user wrote, "A webseries insulting ????? ???, hurting Hindu sentiments, trying to create a caste divide among Hindus, trying to disturb communal harmony, should be banned immediately! I request @PrakashJavdekar ji to take immediate action and ban Tandav web series!"

Tandav is anti Dalit, Tandav is spreading communal hate, Tandav wants to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims, Tandav is disrespectful to Hindus, Hurting sentiments of Hindus, disrespecting Police officials



It should be banned immediately @PrakashJavdekar ji #BanTandavNow — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) January 16, 2021

#Tandav is a must watch for Left Winge Politics lovers and for those who hate BJP.



JNU is portrayed as VNU .. same azaadi slogans are there.. Inquilab Zindabad slogans are there..the series starts with the slogan " kisaan ekta zindabad ".Watch it before it's too late.



❤️❤️❤️❤️ — suchetan roy (@suchetanroy1) January 15, 2021

Reading some of the positive reviews of #Tandav . Can't find anything story related. Only people rejoicing in giving it back to 'bhakts' and how Hindu gods are mocked.

Anti-modi hote hote anti-Hindu and anti-India hote ja rahe ho tum log.



I hope the realisation happens soon. — Shaani Nani (@shaaninani) January 15, 2021

If somebody had made such a series on their gods, the matter would have reached in the parliament and top courts of the country.



Hindus are not taken seriously because they don't block roads, they obey the laws. That's it. Don't test our patience.#BanTandav #BanTandavNow pic.twitter.com/5nJJvQyhy6 — INDIA WAKES UP 🇮🇳(ॐ) (@IndiaWakesUp_) January 16, 2021

#BoycottTandav

This is the mockery of our religious belief. These film makers has been doing this kind of shit intensionally.



Why they are trageting hindu gods ?

Why they didn't use "prophet Mohd" instead of lord Shiva 🙏 . So boycott this. pic.twitter.com/CIQkjBXm5M — Manish vaibhav (@Vaibhavmanish21) January 15, 2021

Yet another wrote, "Tandav is anti Dalit, Tandav is spreading communal hate, Tandav wants to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims, Tandav is disrespectful to Hindus, Hurting sentiments of Hindus, disrespecting Police officials. It should be banned immediately"

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial series stars actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia in pivotal roles. Earlier, Ali Abbas had said, "Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you’ll realize that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; the world of power is about the world of greys."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma