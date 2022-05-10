New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait for Bangtan Boys fans is over as BTS members have unveiled the track-list of their new album, titled 'Proof'. The lead single is titled ‘Yet to come’. The poster for the same was dropped by Big Hit Music recently.The K-pop band also shared the second part of the tracklist of their upcoming anthology album 'Proof' as per the official social media handles of the band. The group's agency Big Hit music shared two tracklists of their upcoming album.

The tracklist CD 1 was released on May 8 including big-hit tracks like Born Singer, Dynamite, Butter and fake love. Later, on Monday Big Hit Music released the second part of the tracklist, listing tracks like Euphoria, Filter, Intro: Persona, Moon and Outer: Ego. Adding to this, BTS Label, Big Hit Entertainment, also gave more information about the album via a statement.

"The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours," the statement read. According to the label, the anthology album 'Proof' reflects the "thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS."

Proof CD 1 Track List:

The CD 1 tracklist of BTS consists 18 songs including Born Singer. It also includes No More Dream, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Life Goes On, and Butter and, eventually, with ‘Yet to come’ their new lead single. Proof CD 2 Track List:

This CD consists of 15 tracks with a fresh song titled ‘Run BTS’. Run BTS is also the name of BTS’ own variety show, which left everyone perplexed. The songs for tracklist 2 include members’ solo songs, including Persona, Stay, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Cypher PT 3, Ego, Her, Filter, Friend, Singularity, 00:00, Euphoria and Dimple. 'Proof' is set to be released on June 10, three days before their 9th anniversary.

Posted By: Ashita Singh