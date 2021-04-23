Actor Amit Mistry passed away on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. He was famous for playing roles in shows and films like Amazon Prime Video' web series Bandish Bandits, Kya Kehna, among others.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday morning. He worked in several films and TV shows including Kya Kehna, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, among others.

Actor Amit's many friends from the film fraternity mourned his sudden demise on social media. The Sacred Games show actress Kubbra Sait also took to Twitter and shared a picture of Amit. In the tweet, she wrote, "You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family (sic).”

Comedian Vir Das also wrote on Twitter, "I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We've lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace."

Actor Karan V Grover also took to Twitter and he wrote, “Shocking and deeply saddening news #Amitmistry Peace be upon u brother” (sic)

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma