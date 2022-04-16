New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tv actress Chhavi Mittal made a shocking revelation when she informed her fans that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress took to her social media to share the news. Chhavi who is popularly known for Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Bandini, penned a long note and also lauded all the survivors of breast cancer.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress shared a picture of herself as she wrote an appreciation post saying that it was now her time to fight back.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Dear breasts, This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it’s my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer. It’s not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different.”

She further wrote, “ A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today. And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end, and that’s all that makes a difference.”

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

As soon as the post went online, several of her friends and colleagues from the industry poured in their love and cheered on her fighting spirit. Actress Pooja Gor wrote, “Sending you healing energies. It’s going to be okay. U will fight it out.” Karan Grover wrote, “personification of strength. With u each step and all the way, anything u need.“ Arjun Bijalni also commented and wrote, “Once a fighter always a fighter. May God give u and ur family all the strength you need .”

Chhavi during an interview with Hindustan Times, revealed that 20 days back she felt a lump and later got a call from a cancer specialist on Monday.

“I cried a lot when I was advised to have a biopsy. The fear of something like that happening is much worse than finding out that this is it. I’ve had some really traumatic sleepless nights before I actually went for the biopsy. That was an emotional struggle for me. It got me prepared,” Chhavi was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen