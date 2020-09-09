New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most anticipated Bhojpuri songs of Actor Manoj Bajpayee 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' has finally been released. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor has teamed up with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha to create a foot-tapping as a tribute to the migrant workers. The song showcases the journey of the migrant workers who have left their village to move to bigger cities in search of a better livelihood.

The funny appearance and engaging rap beautifully captures the ups and downs of a migrant's life. The six-minute-two second video is a true reflection of the times we are living in. Bajpayee has opted for a very casual look to chronicle journey of the people who came to Mumbai to fulfill their dreams and how they suffered during the lockdown.

The music video has been directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha. The song has been composed by Anurag Saikia and written by Dr Sagar. Director Anubhav Sinha was planning to create and direct a Bjopuri rap for a long time. "I have been wanting to do a Bhojpuri song for the longest time," said Sinha. "I grew up in Bhojpuri environment in mid-70s and not many people even now realise that those days, Bhojpuri music used to be very classy. It was an integral part of Bollywood as Punjabi music is today," Hindustan Times quoted Anubhav Sinha as saying.

There are classic Bhojpuri-based Bollywood numbers like ‘Nain lad jai hai to manva ma' and ‘Chalat musafir moh liya re' among others. This is how Bhojpuri music was to Bollywood and even to mainstream Bhojpuri music which used to play in educated people's homes back then, he said adding that Bhojpuri music drastically changes in the last two-three decades. But now in the last 25 to 30 years, I feel that Bhojpuri music has become "double-meaning and crass", he added.

Posted By: Srishti Goel