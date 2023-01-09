Ballabhpurer Roopkotha OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Bengali Horror-Comedy

The Bengali language horror-comedy drama film ‘Ballabhpurer Roopkotha’ is all set to make its debut on OTT platforms this week. Directed by Anirban Bhattacharya, the film released in cinemas on October 25, 2022 and received positive reviews from the critics.

Starring Satyam Bhattacharya, Shyamal Chakraborty, Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Debraj Bhattacharya and Sandip Bhattachary in the lead roles, ‘Ballabhpurer Roopkotha’ is the story of a royal descendant Bhupati Roy, who decides to sell his crumbling 400-year-old palace to repay his crippling debt. While he prepares to impress a buyer who is fond of heritage and haunted buildings, confusion ensues when a cursed ghost appears.

‘Ballabhpurer Roopkotha’ will be making its OTT debut this week on digital streaming giant Hoichoi. The film will begin streaming from January 13, 2023.

Talking about how he got the role in the film, Satyam Bhattacharya told OTT Play, “I assisted Anirbanda in Mandaar. His AD called me and said that there is both good and bad news. He broke the bad news first that Anirbanda refused to keep me as an assistant. I was pretty hurt at that moment and then came the good news that he thought of making me the hero of his next film.”

“I was in disbelief. I am almost a rank newcomer in acting and he thought of me as a lead character was hard to believe. I was also super excited,” the actor added.

Satyam Bhattacharya also gave details about how it was giving his first shot in the film. “Initially, I was nervous until I gave my first shot. Everything seemed easy after that. Actually, we went through multiple rehearsals before we started shooting and that helped very much,” the actor added.

“Anirbanda emphasised following the soul of the character. Once it all started, the shooting seemed easy,’ Satyam Bhattacharya was quoted as saying in conversation with OTT Play.