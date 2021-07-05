The new promo of the upcoming show Balika Vadhu 2 is out and about. Scroll down to watch the teaser and read on to know more about the new Anandi.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 2008's hit show Balika Vadhu is all set to be back. Yes, as you know, after the success of the show's first season, the makers have decided to bring up the second season of the show. The channel's official social media handle has recently dropped a new promo of the hit daily soap.

The video features a voiceover talking about the new Anandi which is to be played by child artist Shreya Patel. The teaser shows her dressed as a bride with her hands in henna and she was seen entering in the house with all the rituals.

Colors TV captioned the video saying, "Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye aa rahi hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu. #BalikaVadhu2 jald hi aa raha hai sirf #Colors par"

For the unversed, the first season of the show was a big hit among masses where Avika Gor played the role of younger Anandi while late Pratyusha Banerjee essayed the role of the older Anandi. Later, actress Toral Rasputra was cast in the lead.

The show's popularity spread through the country and Balika Vadhu became one of the highest-rated shows of its time. Apart from Anandi, Surekha Sikhri as Dadi Sa was well appreciated for her character.

The show was based on an old malpractice of society, child marriage and the struggles of the bride

